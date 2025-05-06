Guffey Systems Adds Drawer Box Hanger

Guffey Systems, maker of the PivotPoint and PivotLine vertical finishing solutions, introduces the Drawer Box Hanger, a fast, easy, space-saving way to finish drawer boxes, according to the company.

Designed for seamless integration with both PivotPoint stationary and PivotLine rolling spray hubs, the hanger lets finishers lift a drawer box to eye level, spray every side in one pass, and leave it hanging to dry.

“Drawers can be some of the most frustrating, time-consuming parts to finish,” said Nathan Guffey, president of Guffey Systems. “Our new Drawer Box Hanger helps to eliminate the bottleneck by giving finishers a simple ‘hook-and-hang’ solution, saving steps, saving space, and boosting throughput.”