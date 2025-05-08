Denios Offers Battery Storage Cabinet
Denios introduces Asecos under bench cabinets for the safe storage of undamaged lithium-ion batteries. The cabinets feature 90 minutes of fire protection from outside in or inside out, as well…
Denios introduces Asecos under bench cabinets for the safe storage of undamaged lithium-ion batteries.
The cabinets feature 90 minutes of fire protection from outside in or inside out, as well as a pressure relief valve that is normally closed but will open to release excess internal pressure should it build up, according to the company.
Designed to fit underneath a desk or workbench, the cabinets are mounted on wheels for quick and easy relocation.
Learn more at denios-us.com.
Related Stories