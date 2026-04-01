Cabinet Hardware Innovations That Improve Kitchen Function, Storage, and Everyday Use

Attention to detail is crucial, especially in cabinetmaking. I learned this first-hand during a complete remodel of our home's kitchen a few years ago. We got exactly what we wanted: solid beech wood cabinets, a dedicated oven nook, an efficient working triangle, and plenty of storage. However, one drawer didn't turn out quite right.

The drawer in question was a corner one that needed to be shallower than the others. I had used the same brand of slides throughout the kitchen, but due to its unique depth, I opted for a different brand for this single drawer. I thought it wouldn't make much difference, but it did. Although it functioned correctly, it lacked the smoothness of the other slides. On its own, it seemed fine, but compared to the others, it felt off. Ultimately, I replaced it, proving that details matter.

Hidden components like hinges and slides might go unnoticed in daily use, but they play a crucial role. Fortunately, manufacturers are continuously improving these elements. Staying informed about the latest offerings can help you deliver top-quality results to your clients.

Grass Dynapro

Grass America (grassusa.com) offers a great example of how internal engineering affects day‑to‑day performance. Its Dynapro undermount slides use a rack‑and‑pinion gear system that synchronizes the motion of both slides, even though they are connected only through the drawer box. This internal coordination keeps the drawer aligned from front to back and eliminates side‑to‑side play as it closes. The result? Wide drawers can be pushed shut from any point on the front without racking.

Grass Nova Pro Scala

Grass extends its attention to detail with the Nova Pro Scala double‑wall steel drawer box system. Available in Silver, Ice, or Stone powder-coated finishes, the system comes in a wide range of sizes and features divider options for customization. It’s also simple to build and install.

Blum Space Step

Blum (blum.com) offers the Space Step, a pull‑out platform built into the toe kick. Strong enough to support up to 330 pounds, it helps children reach the sink or allows adults to access high cabinets. Beneath the step, a hidden drawer adds even more storage. Available in 150 mm (5‑7/8") and 250 mm (9‑13/16") heights, it does require a taller toe kick, but many clients will appreciate the added functionality.

Blum Aventos Blum

Blum also features the versatile Aventos lift system for upper cabinets. The lifts can swing up, rise parallel to the cabinet front, open bifold, or function as over/under paired doors. They move effortlessly out of the user’s way, making access easier and improving workflow in the kitchen.

Hafele MagnaBase

Hafële (hafele.com) has introduced the MagnaBase Deep Drawer Organizer, which gives homeowners the flexibility to reorganize deep drawers whenever needed. A steel base plate and tall wooden pegs — held in place by strong magnets — create customizable dividers for plates, bowls, and other stackable items. The pegs are simple to reposition: just tilt them to disengage the magnet and place them where needed.

Hafele Deco Collection

For stylish finishing touches, Hafele’s new Deco Collection of pulls and handles offers over 80 unique designs. With options in materials like wood, brass, and bronze, the H25 Deco Collection is perfect for contemporary kitchens.

Salice Series N

Salice (salice.com) has introduced Series N hinges specifically for profile or thicker‑than‑usual doors. Featuring a 40mm hinge cup instead of the typical 35mm, they can be positioned 3–14mm from the door edge and are compatible with Salice’s 200 series mounting plates. Available in full overlay, half overlay, or inset versions, they also include integrated, adjustable soft‑close action.

Salice Folder

To prevent lower cabinet doors from obstructing walkways, Salice’s Folder hinge system enables wide doors to open in a bifold configuration while providing full access. Adjustable in six directions, the system works on cabinets between 700mm (27.5") and 1500mm (60") wide, simply by cutting the track to size. Both doors connect to the track for coordinated, smooth movement.

Richelieu PS23

For clean, minimalist designs with no pulls or handles, the PS23 hinges from Richelieu (richelieu.com) open bifold doors with a simple push — no electricity required. Available in black or gray, they support doors up to 55 pounds and accommodate tall panels (up to 94‑1/2" or 2400mm). They are part of Richelieu’s Cinetto system.

Hardware Resources Corner Max

In corner cabinets, accessibility is improved with the Corner Max system — a pair of lazy‑Susan‑style rotating shelves that do not use a central pole — from Hardware Resources (hardwareresources.com). This design leaves the entire shelf open, allowing larger items to be stored across the center. Models come in both a kidney shape (for 90‑degree corner cabinets) and a pole‑free shape for triangular cabinets, offered in three sizes to match standard cabinet depths. Vertical braces provide the strength needed for heavier items.

Hettich Comfort Spin

For rotating access outside of corner spaces, the Comfort Spin Turntable from Hettich (hettich.com) uses an eccentric motion to extend its oval platform beyond the cabinet opening. It can be permanently installed or temporarily mounted using screws, adhesive strips, or suction cups. Part of a broader Spin product line, the units can be used in cabinets, on shelves, or even in refrigerators. Available in Anthracite or Transparent, they can either blend in or stand out as a design feature.

Rev-a-shelf Undersink Cleaning Caddy

To tackle the challenge of under‑sink storage, Rev-A-Shelf (rev-a-shelf.com) offers a pull‑out cleaning caddy that slides fully out on soft‑close slides. The removable caddy can be carried to wherever cleaning is needed, and its polymer shelves and wire dividers keep everything sanitary and organized. When finished, the caddy returns to the base slide and disappears neatly under the sink — a significant improvement over rummaging through cluttered spaces.

In cabinetry, success isn’t always about bold design statements. Often, it’s the subtle features — smooth slides, intuitive lifts, customizable organizers, and well‑engineered hinges — that make a home feel thoughtfully built. Knowing the best hardware options and communicating their value can be the difference between winning a job and losing one. Thoughtful choices in these unseen details ultimately make a space easier and more enjoyable to live in.