Beyond Dovetails: How Engineered Joinery Is Transforming Woodworking

For centuries, classic joinery relied on dovetails, dowels and mortises. Today, joints are just as likely to use metal or plastic engineered connectors, non-wood dowels, or biscuits.

While traditional methods have merit — and ways exist to speed up those joints — modern connectors offer compelling advantages.

Biscuits and dowels

There are more than 10,000 Lamello Zeta P2s in use across the U.S.A., providing clever casework and faceframe connections

Woodworkers familiar with biscuit joiners can easily upgrade to the Lamello P-System (csaw.com/lamello). The blade on the Zeta P2 profile biscuit joiner cuts the normal half-football-shaped recess, then moves up and down to create a T-slot along the rim. Lamello makes several types of biscuits with matching T-shaped ridges along their edges that slide into place from either end. This anchors connectors in two planes for exceptional strength.

The Tenso connector snaps together for 30 pounds of clamping pressure, while the Clamex connector uses a hex key and cam system to increase joint strength to 200 pounds. Clamex also enables easy disconnection of unglued joints for knock-down applications. The company offers various models for specific tasks, such as shallow cuts for installing horizontal shelves against thin vertical cabinet sides. The Zeta P2 tool also functions as a standard biscuit joiner.

A new line of cabinet assembly screws from QuickScrews (the 2 version is shown) are self drilling and countersinking

Plastic dowels remain popular. The 8mm diameter Super-Grip dowel from Bainbridge Mfg. (bainbridgemfg.com) measures 7.5mm x 8.6mm with a slightly oval shape. Channels along each narrow face, combined with the oval shape, allow adhesive to spread effectively.

In its large catalog of connectors, Richelieu offers glue-free MP9835 plastic dowels and a cam-and-dowel joinery system

Richelieu Hardware (richelieu.com) offers the MP9835 ribbed plastic dowel with two advantages over traditional wood: humidity doesn't affect it, and it requires no glue, according to the company. The supplier carries connectors from cam-and-dowel to the OVVO click-together system, plus Domino connectors from Festool. Its Flush Cam face-mounted connector, designed for flat-packs, features a low-profile housing that sits flush with panel surfaces to prevent transport damage. The cams pair with all System 6 Screw-In and Quickfit dowels.

Lockdowel connectors can be incorporated in a CAD library so the drawings show the locations and quantities of hardware.

Through partnerships with CAD publishers including Microvellum's AutoCAD-based platform and EFICAD's Swood, Lockdowel (lockdowel.com) integrates its invisible dowel connectors into shop drawings. This hardware — a single plastic or metal piece using a keyhole slot locking mechanism — helps woodshops reduce time building tool-free, ready-to-assemble cabinets. The software automatically creates 3D components with appropriate machining for Lockdowel fasteners.

Kreg's new dowel joinery jig offers precise, repeatable layout (A) and depth control (B), plus a choice of dowel diameters Kreg

Kreg Tool’s new Dowel Jig Kits (kregtool.com) reinvent wooden dowel joinery. The two-part jig features a base for alignment and interchangeable inserts that guide drill bits. The base uses visible pencil lines, alignment tabs and pins to make marking and clamping precise, fast, and repeatable. Inserts accommodate various dowel diameters based on material thickness or required strength. The bottom line is fast, clean, consistent dowel joinery without much measuring or guesswork.

Screws, nails and staples

A new line of cabinet assembly screws from QuickScrews (the 2 version is shown) are self drilling and countersinking

Quickscrews International (quickscrews.com) engineered its cabinet assembly screws to drive into MDF and plywood without pre-drilling, ideal for shops lacking CNCs or boring equipment. They tighten joints and speed casework construction by requiring less prep and reduced clamping time.

Where nailing is an option in joinery, Senco offers the new 16-gauge TN41P1P and the angled 15-gauge TN51P1P finish nailers

Kyocera Senco Industrial Tools (senco.com) offers two finish nailers for case building, trim and face frame work. The TN41P1P 16-gauge finish nailer features oil-free design and dry-firing lockout. Users can instantly switch between contact or sequential firing modes, and it has a quick-clear latch for jams or misfeeds. For face frame joinery, tool-free depth adjustment allows flush or countersunk setting. The lightweight aluminum tool drives nails from 1-1/4" to 2-1/2". For jobsite work and tight corners, the company's TN51P1P 15-gauge angled tool offers the same features, including a swivel air plug and 360-degree directable exhaust.

The updated Grex P635L has an adjustable edge guide (bottom) that can line up pins perfectly along the edge of a panel Grex

The 9032 wire stapler from Grex USA (grexusa.com) suits cabinetmakers' needs. It shoots 18-gauge, 1/4" crown staples from 3/8” to 1-1/4" long. Its long nose accesses tight spots and difficult angles. The lightweight tool penetrates solid hardwoods, features quick-release nose cover and easy drop-in loading. Grex plans to release a new 1/4" high-capacity pneumatic stapler holding 200 staples with integrated lights, plus a cordless version.

Woodworkers exploring traditional joint construction may find answers in Graham Blackburn's book, "Fundamentals of Furnituremaking," available from Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop (woodworkingshop.com). Detailed chapters cover miters, dovetails, mortise-and-tenons, splayed joinery, and drawer building. The book updates his 1977 master class in joinery.

Equipped here with a Bosch motor, the PantoRouter is a user-friendly solution for high quality, precise joinery in solid wood

The PantoRouter (pantorouter.com) suits commercial joinery in smaller shops without CNCs or where the CNC is otherwise occupied. It uses a guide bearing to follow a template that moves the router bit as it cuts a pattern identical in shape to the template but half the size. Using patented templates and a combination of guide bearings and router bits, it cuts both sides of a joint — mortise and tenon, or pin and tails — with a single template and setup. It also makes box joints, sliding dovetails, angled and compound angled mortise and tenons, or unusual shapes and multiple mortise and tenon combinations. The operator uses two levers to control all three axes for precise, repeatable joinery.

Shown are just some of the ways that the new Ixconnect Universal Connector 1664 from Häfele America Co. can be used

The new Ixconnect Universal Connector 16/64 from Häfele America (hafele.com) is a single fitting that solves several joinery challenges. It combines a surprising number of different furniture connector solutions into one product thanks to some complex, well-thought-out engineering. The small (16 x 16 x 64mm) polycarbonate connector can be clipped together, pushed in and mounted at different angles. Its versatility helps reduce hardware inventory.

After parts have been cut and milled, JTL offers a range of clamping solutions that can speed up the assembly phase of joinery

Joinery extends beyond connectors. Keeping machined assemblies such as five-part doors flat and square during glue-ups can be challenging. JLT (jamesltaylor.com) offers face frame tables, edge gluing and lamination clamps, stile and rail or mitered door squaring aids, drawer assembly solutions and glue applicators.

Castle USA (castleusa.com) makes assembly tables and supplies solutions that align parts for pocket screw joinery. Castle drills pockets at 6 degrees versus the industry standard 15 degrees. The company says this creates stronger, more stable joints while minimizing or eliminating joint shift, where parts move out of alignment as screws are driven. This can reduce sanding and finishing time.

For traditional mortise and tenon joinery, Grizzly Industrial's G0645 benchtop mortiser can handle parts up to 6 thick

Grizzly Industrial (grizzly.com) carries the G0645, a 1/2-hp benchtop cast iron mortising machine for square and rectangular mortises. It features a rack-and-pinion fence and head control, a six-position handle and an included riser block adding 1-1/4 inches of stroke to the dovetail profile column for parts up to 6 inches thick. A pneumatic return strut eases the step-and-repeat cycle for multiple mortises. The worktable measures 10-1/2" x 12-1/4". A drill chuck simplifies chisel changes, and the machine includes four chisels: 1/4, 5/16, 3/8 and 1/2 inch.

Hoffmann Machine Co. (hoffmann-usa.com) puts a different spin on another traditional joint — the dovetail. The manufacturer supplies free-floating plastic and wood dovetail-shaped strips and keys, plus machines that cut their recesses. Keys come in various colors to strengthen miters, butts, compound miters and end-to-end junctions. Hoffmann's current top seller is the W-2, a 5/8"-wide dovetail key for parts 3/4" thick or more. Five different dovetail keys are available.

Other resources

There are many more options for commercial joinery methods worth investigating on your own. Following is an alphabetical list to get you going:

Arrow Fastener Co. arrowtoolgroup.com ASMC Industrial

BeA Fasteners USA beagroup.com Cabinotch

Deerwood Fasteners panamericanscrew.com Doucet Machineries doucetinc.com Excel Dowel exceldowel.com FastCap fastcap.com FastenLink fastenlink.com Festool Domino festoolusa.com fastenry.com

McFeelys mcfeelys.com Omer USA omertools.com Outwater Industries outwater.com OVVO ovvotech.com Screw Products screw-products.com Shaper Origin CNC shapertools.com SmartBench CNC yetitool.com Versidex Voorwood voorwood.com