Choosing and using abrasives

For Aaron Black, who operates ABD Custom LLC, a custom woodworking business in New Hampshire, the choice of abrasives is a calculated balance between aggressive stock removal and refined finishing.



In his shop, the "workhorse" remains premium aluminum oxide (notably from Maverick Abrasives for his drum sander and 3M Pro Grade for hand-sanding), but he has increasingly integrated 3M’s Cubitron II (ceramic) for his 6-inch random orbital sanders. Aaron notes that the ceramic mineral’s ability to cut fast while clearing dust exceptionally well makes it indispensable, particularly when paired with high-end dust extraction.

His workflow for large-scale tabletops involves a strategic "triathlon" of tools: starting with a handheld belt sander to level glue-ups, transitioning to a Festool Rotex in its aggressive "grinder" mode with 60-grit to knock down belt-sander lines, and finishing with a 5mm-stroke random orbital sander.



Interestingly, Aaron challenges the industry trend of switching to smaller 3mm-stroke sanders for finishing; he finds that simply "bumping up the grit" on a 5mm-stroke machine provides a world-class surface without the need for additional machinery.



Beyond the power tools, Aaron maintains a tradition of "shop-made" solutions, utilizing Baltic birch and cork-backed blocks for hand-sanding and even creating custom "rasps" by applying spray adhesive to hardwood sticks.

One of the most critical aspects of Aaron’s workflow is heat mitigation, especially when working with resinous or oily species like mahogany. He emphasizes that "loading" (the clogging of abrasive grains) is often a result of friction-induced heat. To combat this, he proactively reduces the speed of the sander, which lowers the temperature at the point of contact and prevents the wood's natural oils from liquefying and trapping dust. This adjustment, combined with light pressure and the frequent use of rubber cleaning blocks to refresh the surface, ensures that even standard abrasives last much longer in a production environment — proving that longevity is as much about technique and heat management as it is about the mineral itself.

