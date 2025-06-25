SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
TSM-22 – the Professional Pocket Cutting Machine

Simple and easy to use, the TSM-22 produces superior, low-angle pockets for tight, strong, stable joints. It’s a clear favorite among professional cabinet makers everywhere.

Castle USA

The TSM-22 clamps the stock, routs Castle’s pioneering 6 degree, low-angle pocket, and drills a pilot hole - all with a tap of the foot pedal - in a cycle time of just 1.5 to 2 seconds. TSM-22 has a well-earned reputation for unsurpassed durability, ease of operation, and low maintenance.

Creating strong, stable joints is fast and easy with the TSM-22. Very little training is required and with a work deck that smoothly lifts, maintenance is hassle-free. The TSM-22 is PLC controlled for better performance and easier troubleshooting, uses standard 110V electric, and only requires minimal set-up upon delivery.

The TSM-22 is the preferred pocket cutting machine among professionals in cabinet making, furniture making, woodworking, and more.

Use the TSM-22 with composites, panel, hard or soft wood. 

Manufactured in the USA. See the TSM-22 and Castle’s entire line at AWFS in Booth 2322

Castle USA

800.282.8338 

Sales@CastleUSA.com

https://castleusa.com/products/tsm-22-pocket-cutter-machine.html

www.CastleUSA.com

