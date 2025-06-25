TSM-22 – the Professional Pocket Cutting Machine

The TSM-22 clamps the stock, routs Castle’s pioneering 6 degree, low-angle pocket, and drills a pilot hole - all with a tap of the foot pedal - in a cycle time of just 1.5 to 2 seconds. TSM-22 has a well-earned reputation for unsurpassed durability, ease of operation, and low maintenance.

Creating strong, stable joints is fast and easy with the TSM-22. Very little training is required and with a work deck that smoothly lifts, maintenance is hassle-free. The TSM-22 is PLC controlled for better performance and easier troubleshooting, uses standard 110V electric, and only requires minimal set-up upon delivery.

The TSM-22 is the preferred pocket cutting machine among professionals in cabinet making, furniture making, woodworking, and more.

Use the TSM-22 with composites, panel, hard or soft wood.

Manufactured in the USA.

Castle USA