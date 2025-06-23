See NEW PaintLine Products – AWFS Booth 3647

ThePro Face Frame & Door Mover (PFFDM) isa new mobile rack solution for moving cabinet doors, panels, and face frames around the production floor while protecting them from damage. Its slotted tray and fiberglass rods simplify loading and secures transport. All material is non-marring and easy to clean. Fully loaded, PFFDM easily rolls on Heavy-duty, 5” casters. Available in an angled model for shops with up/down ramps/inclines. PFFDM is highly configurable with optional shelves.



SprayTwirlyHD (SPTYHD) is a highly configurable, versatile rotating spray table ideal for painting cabinet doors, small panels, and other parts with enhanced stability and precision. Adjust height from 32”–38” using a spring-loaded knob and rotate via hand or foot with the patent-pending turntable or retractable arms with magnetic spikes. Includes a detachable MDF top for smaller parts. Simple assembly makes it easy to set up. Ideal for a wide range of finishing applications.



PaintLine

(510) 477-9100

sales@paintline.com

Prod URL https://paintline.com/collections/new-for-2025

https://paintline.com