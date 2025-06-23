SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

See NEW PaintLine Products – AWFS Booth 3647

See the whole line in this video and check out the NEW Pro Face Frame & Door Mover (PFFDM) and the NEW SprayTwirlyHD (SPTYHD).

PaintLine

ThePro Face Frame & Door Mover (PFFDM) isa new mobile rack solution for moving cabinet doors, panels, and face frames around the production floor while protecting them from damage. Its slotted tray and fiberglass rods simplify loading and secures transport. All material is non-marring and easy to clean. Fully loaded, PFFDM easily rolls on Heavy-duty, 5” casters. Available in an angled model for shops with up/down ramps/inclines. PFFDM is highly configurable with optional shelves.

SprayTwirlyHD (SPTYHD) is a highly configurable, versatile rotating spray table ideal for painting cabinet doors, small panels, and other parts with enhanced stability and precision. Adjust height from 32”–38” using a spring-loaded knob and rotate via hand or foot with the patent-pending turntable or retractable arms with magnetic spikes. Includes a detachable MDF top for smaller parts. Simple assembly makes it easy to set up. Ideal for a wide range of finishing applications.

PaintLine
(510) 477-9100
sales@paintline.com
Prod URL  https://paintline.com/collections/new-for-2025 
https://paintline.com

PaintLineAuthor
Related Stories
worker using Castle's professional pocket cutting machine
VideosTSM-22 – the Professional Pocket Cutting MachineCastle USA
BLUM CLIP Hinge with drill
VideosEasy Templates for CLIP Hinge InstallationBlum
Why Ventless Spray Booth?
VideosWhy Ventless Spray Booth?VENTLESS
StarV USA Automatic V-Groovers
VideosStarV USA Automatic V-GrooversStarV USA
New Grizzly G0400 Brush Sander
VideosNew Grizzly G0400 Brush SanderGrizzly Industrial, Inc
Ventless logo
VideosVENTLESS SPRAYBOOTH USER REVIEWVENTLESS

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;