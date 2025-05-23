New Grizzly G0400 Brush Sander

Brush sanders have typically been found only in professional shops due to the higher price of this type of specialized machine. But with the cost-effective G0400 17" Brush Sander, now any serious woodworker or business can level up their sanding production and manage high-volume processing that is difficult and slow with other types of sanders.

This multi-purpose brush sander is designed to handle lumber reclamation, profile sanding for custom moldings, and even sanding of full-face panel doors. The 1-¾ HP motor powers the variable-speed conveyor and brush and the feed rate is simple to adjust according to material type. The included 240-grit brush offers an extremely long lifespan for less downtime and improved sanding results. 10 additional brushes available.