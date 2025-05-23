New Grizzly G0400 Brush Sander
Brush sanders are not just for high-end shops anymore – watch how this new 17″ Brush Sander gives smooth finishes to irregular shapes and delicate surfaces. CLICK TO SEE VIDEO
Brush sanders have typically been found only in professional shops due to the higher price of this type of specialized machine. But with the cost-effective G0400 17" Brush Sander, now any serious woodworker or business can level up their sanding production and manage high-volume processing that is difficult and slow with other types of sanders.
This multi-purpose brush sander is designed to handle lumber reclamation, profile sanding for custom moldings, and even sanding of full-face panel doors. The 1-¾ HP motor powers the variable-speed conveyor and brush and the feed rate is simple to adjust according to material type. The included 240-grit brush offers an extremely long lifespan for less downtime and improved sanding results. 10 additional brushes available.
Check out the video to see all of the user-friendly features of the G0400 17" Brush Sander!
