TSM-22 – the Professional Pocket Cutting Machine

The TSM-22 clamps the stock, routs Castle’s pioneering 6 degree, low-angle pocket, and drills a pilot hole - all with a tap of the foot pedal - in a cycle time of just 1.5 to 2 seconds. TSM-22 has a well-earned reputation for unsurpassed durability, ease of operation, and low maintenance.



Creating strong, stable joints is fast and easy with the TSM-22. Very little training is required and with a work deck that smoothly lifts, maintenance is hassle-free. The TSM-22 is PLC controlled for better performance and easier troubleshooting, uses standard 110V electric, and only requires minimal set-up upon delivery.



The TSM-22 is the preferred pocket cutting machine among professionals in cabinet making, furniture making, woodworking, and more.



Use the TSM-22 with composites, panel, hard or soft wood.



Manufactured in the USA. See the TSM-22 and Castle’s entire line at AWFS in Booth 2322



Castle USA

800.282.8338

Sales@CastleUSA.com

https://castleusa.com/products/tsm-22-pocket-cutter-machine.html

www.CastleUSA.com