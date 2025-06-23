SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

TSM-22 – the Professional Pocket Cutting Machine

The TSM-22 clamps the stock, routs Castle’s pioneering 6 degree, low-angle pocket, and drills a pilot hole in a cycle time of just 1.5 to 2 seconds.

Castle USA

The TSM-22 clamps the stock, routs Castle’s pioneering 6 degree, low-angle pocket, and drills a pilot hole - all with a tap of the foot pedal - in a cycle time of just 1.5 to 2 seconds. TSM-22 has a well-earned reputation for unsurpassed durability, ease of operation, and low maintenance.

Creating strong, stable joints is fast and easy with the TSM-22. Very little training is required and with a work deck that smoothly lifts, maintenance is hassle-free. The TSM-22 is PLC controlled for better performance and easier troubleshooting, uses standard 110V electric, and only requires minimal set-up upon delivery.

The TSM-22 is the preferred pocket cutting machine among professionals in cabinet making, furniture making, woodworking, and more.

Use the TSM-22 with composites, panel, hard or soft wood.

Manufactured in the USA. See the TSM-22 and Castle’s entire line at AWFS in Booth 2322

Castle USA
800.282.8338
Sales@CastleUSA.com
https://castleusa.com/products/tsm-22-pocket-cutter-machine.html
www.CastleUSA.com

Castle USAAuthor
Related Stories
PaintLine's Pro Face Frame & Door Mover
VideosSee NEW PaintLine Products – AWFS Booth 3647PaintLine
BLUM CLIP Hinge with drill
VideosEasy Templates for CLIP Hinge InstallationBlum
Why Ventless Spray Booth?
VideosWhy Ventless Spray Booth?VENTLESS
StarV USA Automatic V-Groovers
VideosStarV USA Automatic V-GrooversStarV USA
New Grizzly G0400 Brush Sander
VideosNew Grizzly G0400 Brush SanderGrizzly Industrial, Inc
Ventless logo
VideosVENTLESS SPRAYBOOTH USER REVIEWVENTLESS

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;