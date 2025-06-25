See NEW PaintLine Products – AWFS Booth 3647

The Pro Face Frame & Door Mover (PFFDM) is a new mobile rack solution for moving cabinet doors, panels, and face frames around the production floor while protecting them from damage. Its slotted tray and fiberglass rods simplify loading and secures transport. All material is non-marring and easy to clean. Fully loaded, PFFDM easily rolls on Heavy-duty, 5” casters. Available in an angled model for shops with up/down ramps/inclines. PFFDM is highly configurable with optional shelves.