Blind Stapler, fastest way to attach face frames.
The Blind Stapler is a brand-new tool never before seen. It is the answer to attach a face frame to a cabinet box! It takes just a few minutes.
The Blind Stapler is a brand-new tool never before seen. It is the answer to attach a face frame to a cabinet box! It takes just a few minutes.
After 50 plus years of cabinet making, I was finally tired of all the old methods of attaching a face frame to a wcabinet box. Face nailing, puttying, pocket screwing, etc. I was over it. The Blind Stapler is what takes the place of all the old, outdated methods. Here‘s how it works. After you build the cabinet box and the face frame, simply lay the frame onto the box, put the Blind Stapler over the face, and press the air thumb button. The spacer disks attached to the air piston align the face frame to any desired overhang you want on your box. Then 80 pounds of pressure keeps the frame locked down onto the cabinet. Next, press the trigger thumb button and the frame is secured. Just complete this process around the cabinet and your face frame is attached in minutes! No more face nailing, pocket screws, or any other outdated method.
- No more puttying from face nailing. So time consuming.
- No drilling pocket holes in cabinet parts. Waste of time.
- No more puttying from face nailing. So time consuming.
- No drilling pocket holes in cabinet parts. Waste of time.
- Pre-finishing face frames frees up spray booth space.
- Assembly time cut by 35% over other methods.
- Realize over $25,000.00 in labor savings annually.
- Blind Stapler built to last at least 25 years.
Blind Stapler
Product URL: https://www.blindstapler.com/
Email: Stuart@blindstapler.com
(434) 454-0088