Easy Templates for CLIP Hinge Installation

Blum offers a range of mounting plate templates designed to simplify CLIP hinge installation. Whether you're working for face frame or frameless cabinets, there's a template to match your needs and ensure accurate, repeatable results.

PLATEMATE

This assembly aid allows us to predrill CLIP mounting plates for face frame applications. Face frame inset adapter plates can also be predrilled with this template.

ECOJIG

The ECOJIG is designed to help with the installation of wing CLIP mounting plates onto frameless cabinets. The plate can be aligned on the panel to drill the first hole, and the second hole can be easily found with the integrated locating pin.

Mounting Plate Template

This very simple template allows users to predrill for both Blum's inline and CLIP wing mounting plates. By aligning the template onto the wing panel, the two holes can be easily predrilled.

Universal Individual Template

This template can be used for more than just inline and wing CLIP plates, it can also be used with other product groups like AVENTOS, box systems and runner systems.

