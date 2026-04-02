The evolution of wood protection

Wood finishing has evolved dramatically over the past 40 years, with the most significant shift being the transition from traditional solvent-based finishes to low-VOC alternatives.

The Environmental Protection Agency defines volatile organic compounds as "compounds that have a high vapor pressure and low water solubility. Many VOCs are human-made chemicals that are used and produced in the manufacture of paints, pharmaceuticals, and refrigerants." VOCs can harm humans and animals and commonly contaminate groundwater.

California has implemented some of the nation's strictest regulations on traditional finishing products, citing safety and environmental concerns. New technologies have emerged to meet these standards while offering expanded features and capabilities.

ECOS Paints

The transition to water‑based solvents has driven much of this progress. Over the last 30 years, water‑based grain fillers, stains, and topcoats have improved dramatically. Companies like ECOS Paints (ecospaints.net) offer non‑toxic, low‑VOC finishes across a wide product line.

Aquacoat Instrument Varnish

Options in water-based finishes continue expanding for specialized applications. The EVO line from Gemini Coatings (geminiindustriesinc.com) targets commercial cabinetry for healthcare facilities with an antimicrobial additive that the manufacturer says never requires reapplication. Aqua Coat (aquacoat.com) has introduced its Instrument Lacquer in high gloss and satin finishes specifically for luthiers, featuring what the company calls concert-grade durability.

Matching products to purpose

ML Campbell Sayerlack

Manufacturers have also broadened their low‑VOC product ranges. For example, M. L. Campbell (mlcampbell.com) distributes Italy’s Sayerlack finishes in both water‑based and polyurethane formulations, enabling shops to match products to specific project requirements.

Pre-catalyzed finishes have also transitioned to low-VOC formulations. Multiple manufacturers now offer these products, which provide near-factory finish quality for individual shops while requiring less extensive personal protective equipment.

Milesi Fire Rated

Milesi Wood Coatings (milesi.com) offers marine finishes that comply with International Maritime Organization regulations requiring fire-resistant coatings for ship interiors.

Chemcraft Selva Pro

The Selva Pro 2K Polyurethane System from Chemcraft (chemcraft.com) streamlines mixing, training, and inventory with a focused selection of hardeners and tintable polyurethane and acrylic finishes suited for durable, high‑quality wood protection. The range includes Chiaro polyurethane clear finish for robust wear and moistures protection, Bianco pigmented polyurethane for full color choice, and the Acrilico acrylic formulation to enhance high quality wood grains. Arilico finishes are also tintable for unlimited color choices.

Sherwin Williams UV Coating

UV-cured finishes have also shifted to water-based formulations. Early UV-cured products required full-body protective equipment due to toxicity when wet. Current water-based versions still require PPE, primarily for UV light protection rather than vapor exposure. These finishes cure in seconds under UV light after application. Sherwin Williams (sherwin-williams.com) offers UV-curable products ranging from paints to stains, fillers and topcoats for various applications, including furniture, cabinetry, flooring, and decking.

The enduring appeal of oil

Oil finishes remain viable alternatives, using modern formulations alongside newer technologies. Oil finishes can be renewed with minimal preparation, eliminating the need to strip old finishes during maintenance.

Livos Oil

Livos-US (livos-us.com) offers engineered oil products for interior and exterior surfaces, including formulations safe for toys and food-contact surfaces like countertops and cutting boards. The company also produces oil-wax blends for long-term finish maintenance.

Rubio Monocoat

Rubio Monocoat (rubiomonocoatusa.com) specializes in single-coat oil finishes that bond with wood surfaces. The company offers interior and exterior formulations, plus preapplication treatments, cleaners and fillers, along with staining options including pre-aging treatments.

Howard Products

The growing demand for natural wood cutting boards, charcuterie boards and serving trays has prompted development of specialty finishing oils. Odie’s Oil (odiesoil.com), Howard Products (howardproducts.com) and Marshall’s Wood Butter (marshallswoodbutter.com) offer food-safe finishes that manufacturers can use during production and consumers can apply for maintenance.

Powder coating and epoxy

Epoxy coatings continue advancing alongside other finishing technologies. Epoxies encompass a broad category of chemicals that manufacturers can formulate for specific applications, including adhesives with customized working times, chemical-resistant topcoats, and clear or tinted sealants for electronics and casting applications.

Woodworkers commonly use thick bar-top epoxy coatings and marine-grade formulations, while casting resins offer expanded possibilities for finishing and decorative applications. Some establishments feature wood slab tables with decorative elements like pebbles embedded in cast epoxy to simulate stream beds. When resin coats entire table surfaces, no additional finishing is required. Thick resin surfaces can be sanded, buffed and polished repeatedly to remove scratches and damage.

System Three (systemthree.com) manufactures epoxy formulations for deep casting, bar tops, flooring and boatbuilding applications. Epoxies also serve restoration and repair functions, reinforcing deteriorated wood, replacing missing sections, and protecting water-contact surfaces.

Powder coating represents another finishing option beyond liquid applications. While powder coating of metal components is well established, manufacturers increasingly apply the technology to MDF.

Tiger Coating

The powder coating process applies an electrostatic charge to the substrate, then sprays powder electrostatically onto the surface. Curing in an oven melts and fuses the particles into a durable coating. Companies including Tiger Coatings (tiger-coatings.com) and Decoral America (decoralamerica.com) supply coating powders, though the space and capital requirements for ovens and cooling areas typically limit in-house operations to larger manufacturers. Regional vendors such as DVUV (dvuv.com) in Cleveland, offer contract powder coating services, making the technology accessible without major capital investment.

Modern finishes range from traditional oil applications maintained over time to powder-coated surfaces engineered for high-traffic commercial use. Healthcare facilities may require antimicrobial sealed finishes, while children's furniture demands nontoxic formulations safe for direct contact. Product selection depends on customer requirements, production capabilities, and available equipment.

Finishing products continue evolving across multiple categories. Industry professionals who don't work with finishes daily may miss significant innovations in formulation and application technologies.

Trade shows including the Association of Woodworking & Furnishings Suppliers’ Fair and the International Woodworking Fair provide opportunities to explore new developments in finishing technology.