States Industries Celebrates 60 Years

States Industries is commemorating six decades as a manufacturer of hardwood plywood and custom panel products for woodworking professionals across North America. “Founded in Eugene, Oregon in 1966, States Industries…

Woodshop News Editors

States Industries is commemorating six decades as a manufacturer of hardwood plywood and custom panel products for woodworking professionals across North America.

“Founded in Eugene, Oregon in 1966, States Industries has become a highly respected name in manufacturing environmentally responsible hardwood panels tailored to the exact specifications of craftsmen, designers, architects, and fabricators across North America,” the company explained.

“Over the past 60 years, the company has continuously advanced its capabilities: introducing industry-first innovations, expanding customization options, and maintaining a steadfast focus on quality and environmental stewardship.”

“Reaching our 60th anniversary is a tremendous milestone,” Mike Taylor, the company’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “We’re grateful for the trust our customers have placed in us and are proud of the innovations our team has brought to the industry. While we honor our heritage, we’re equally excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Learn more at statesind.com.

