Pockets, with screws … in 1.5 seconds!

The CSI-1.5D Pocket Cutter/Screw Inserter Machine cuts Castle’s 6 degree low-angle pocket, drills a pilot hole, and inserts a screw - all in 1.5 seconds. The CSI-1.5D produces stackable parts in faster production times, reduces waste, and eliminates non-value-added labor in high-capacity production joinery. The CSI will quickly become your assembly team’s go-to tool—no more fumbling for screws, and it protects their hands from those pesky little cuts caused by handling fasteners! And, in customer time tests, CSI reduces assembly time by up to 40%.