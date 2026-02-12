How Dovetail Drawers Transformed Their Shop with Thermwood
See how Dovetail Drawers of Texas revolutionized their production with two Thermwood CNC routers. In the first episode of “Thermwood: Beyond the Cut,” their team shares how they achieved new levels of precision, speed, and growth.
We are excited to introduce the first episode of "Thermwood: Beyond the Cut," featuring the impressive story of Dovetail Drawers of Texas. Witness firsthand how this Austin-area manufacturer has transformed its operations and become a vital hub for local cabinet shops. With the power of two Thermwood CNC systems, their shop runs nonstop to produce everything from cabinet parts to custom drawer boxes with exceptional precision and speed.
The team at Dovetail Drawers shares how Thermwood's technology and innovative Cut Ready software have allowed them to streamline production and foster significant growth. Don't miss their journey and discover how Thermwood machinery helps these dedicated craftsmen go Beyond the Cut, turning a local shop into a regional manufacturing powerhouse. Watch their story today to see the tangible impact of automation and partnership.
