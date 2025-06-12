SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
Platinum Tooling Releases New Product Catalog

Platinum Tooling, the importer and master distributor of live tools, angle heads, Swiss machine products, knurling and marking tools manufactured by various international suppliers, has announced the release of its…

Woodshop News Editors

Platinum Tooling, the importer and master distributor of live tools, angle heads, Swiss machine products, knurling and marking tools manufactured by various international suppliers, has announced the release of its new product catalog.

The company’s lines include live tools and angle heads from Heimatec; Swiss-type collets/guide bushings from Tecnicrafts; mechanical, air and motor spindles from Henninger, and Quick knurling and marking tools from Hommel + Keller.

Additional products are shrink fit tool holders and machines from Rineck, specialty and adaptive guide bushings from Dunner, and broaching tools from REV.

Learn more at platinumtooling.com.

