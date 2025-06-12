New Aluminum Grille from Designs of Distinction
Designs of Distinction introduces Grille Style No. 226, a contemporary decorative grille crafted from anodized aluminum.
“Unlike traditional electroplated steel grilles, this new style is significantly lighter in weight while offering enhanced durability and corrosion resistance, ideal for use in kitchen environments,” the company said.
"Designed with a clean, modern aesthetic, style No. 226 complements today’s minimalist and contemporary cabinetry trends. Its lightweight construction simplifies handling and installation, while the anodized finish ensures a long-lasting, low-maintenance surface.”
Learn more at brownwoodinc.com/dod.
