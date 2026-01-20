NWFA releases 2026 Hands-On Education Calendar

The National Wood Flooring Association has released its 2026 Hands-On Training Calendar. These events are held at various NWFA regional training centers across the United States and are led by NWFA Regional Instructors.

Each NWFA hands-on class includes an educational reference manual, access to online courses that reinforce the hands-on training being taught, safety goggles, a disposable respiratory mask, earplugs, an instructor directory, and lunch.

The 2026 course schedule is as follows:

• Intermediate Sand and Finish and CP Testing | St. Louis, MO | February 24 – 27

• Intermediate Installation and CP Testing | St. Louis, MO | March 24 – 27

• Intro to UV/LED Cured Flooring | St. Louis, MO | March 31 – April 2

• Intermediate Installation and CP Testing | King of Prussia, PA | April 7 – 10

• Basic Installation | Columbus, OH | April 14 – 16

• Basic Sand and Finish | Columbus, OH | April 17 – 18

• NWFA Expo | Orlando, FL | April 21 – 23

• Intro to UV/LED Cured Flooring | St. Louis, MO | June 9 – 11

• Basic Installation | Kansas City, KS | June 9 – 10

• Basic Sand and Finish | Kansas City, KS | June 11 – 12

• Intermediate Sand and Finish and CP Testing | Pompton Plains, NJ | June 16 – 19

• Intermediate Installation and CP Testing | St. Louis, MO | July 14 – 17

• Intermediate Sand and Finish and CP Testing | St. Louis, MO | July 28 – 31

• Precision Patterns: Medallions | St. Louis, MO | August 5 – 7

• Basic Installation | St. Louis, MO | August 25 – 26

• Basic Sand and Finish | St. Louis, MO | August 27 – 28

• Sales Advisor with Field Experience | St. Louis, MO | September 15 – 16

• Intermediate Installation and CP Testing | Boise, ID | September 15 – 18

• Inspector Certification and CP Testing | St. Louis, MO | September 21 – 25

• Intermediate Installation and CP Testing | Columbus, OH | October 6 – 9

• Basic Installation | Westfield, MA | October 13 – 14

• Basic Sand and Finish | Westfield, MA | October 15 – 16

• Intermediate Sand and Finish and CP Testing | St. Louis, MO | October 20 – 23

• Intermediate Installation and CP Testing | St. Louis, MO | November 3 – 6

• Advanced Installation | St. Louis, MO | November 17 – 20

• Advanced Finish | St. Louis, MO | December 8 – 10

NOTE: Bold indicates certification testing is available for those who qualify.