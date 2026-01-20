NWFA releases 2026 Hands-On Education Calendar
The National Wood Flooring Association has released its 2026 Hands-On Training Calendar. These events are held at various NWFA regional training centers across the United States and are led by NWFA Regional Instructors.
Each NWFA hands-on class includes an educational reference manual, access to online courses that reinforce the hands-on training being taught, safety goggles, a disposable respiratory mask, earplugs, an instructor directory, and lunch.
The 2026 course schedule is as follows:
• Intermediate Sand and Finish and CP Testing | St. Louis, MO | February 24 – 27
• Intermediate Installation and CP Testing | St. Louis, MO | March 24 – 27
• Intro to UV/LED Cured Flooring | St. Louis, MO | March 31 – April 2
• Intermediate Installation and CP Testing | King of Prussia, PA | April 7 – 10
• Basic Installation | Columbus, OH | April 14 – 16
• Basic Sand and Finish | Columbus, OH | April 17 – 18
• NWFA Expo | Orlando, FL | April 21 – 23
• Intro to UV/LED Cured Flooring | St. Louis, MO | June 9 – 11
• Basic Installation | Kansas City, KS | June 9 – 10
• Basic Sand and Finish | Kansas City, KS | June 11 – 12
• Intermediate Sand and Finish and CP Testing | Pompton Plains, NJ | June 16 – 19
• Intermediate Installation and CP Testing | St. Louis, MO | July 14 – 17
• Intermediate Sand and Finish and CP Testing | St. Louis, MO | July 28 – 31
• Precision Patterns: Medallions | St. Louis, MO | August 5 – 7
• Basic Installation | St. Louis, MO | August 25 – 26
• Basic Sand and Finish | St. Louis, MO | August 27 – 28
• Sales Advisor with Field Experience | St. Louis, MO | September 15 – 16
• Intermediate Installation and CP Testing | Boise, ID | September 15 – 18
• Inspector Certification and CP Testing | St. Louis, MO | September 21 – 25
• Intermediate Installation and CP Testing | Columbus, OH | October 6 – 9
• Basic Installation | Westfield, MA | October 13 – 14
• Basic Sand and Finish | Westfield, MA | October 15 – 16
• Intermediate Sand and Finish and CP Testing | St. Louis, MO | October 20 – 23
• Intermediate Installation and CP Testing | St. Louis, MO | November 3 – 6
• Advanced Installation | St. Louis, MO | November 17 – 20
• Advanced Finish | St. Louis, MO | December 8 – 10
NOTE: Bold indicates certification testing is available for those who qualify.
For updates and additional training opportunities, visit nwfa.org/hands-on-training.