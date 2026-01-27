SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
New XT14 Dust Extractor from Oneida

Oneida introduces the XT14, a portable cyclonic HEPA dust extractor, designed for use with handheld and benchtop tools. “Built with pros in mind, the Oneida XT combines our famous cyclone…

Woodshop News Editors

Oneida introduces the XT14, a portable cyclonic HEPA dust extractor, designed for use with handheld and benchtop tools.

“Built with pros in mind, the Oneida XT combines our famous cyclone with a powerful HEPA vacuum to make our most portable, all-in-one system ever,” the company said.

Features include a cyclone separator stops up to 99.9 percent of dusts from clogging the filter and a 110-volt motor that delivers up to 128 actual CFM through 2.5" and smaller ports, according to the company.

It is suitable for dry dusts such as wood, drywall, and concrete. It is not suitable for use with wet materials.

The Oneida XT14 sells for $1,149. Learn more at oneida-air.com.

