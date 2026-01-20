New Spill Containment Trays from Denios
Denios, a manufacturer of safety and material handling products, introduces Spill Containment Trays to catch material drips and spills, thus enhancing workplace safety and efficiency.
‘They prevent contamination by catching and containing substances to keep them from spreading,” the company explained.
“Better containment, especially of hazardous materials, minimizes the need for extensive clean-up and reduces overall cleanup costs, while protecting floors and adjacent machinery and equipment. These OSHA and EPA compliant products keep work areas neat and tidy while preventing slip-fall accidents. A wide variety of sizes, shapes, and capacities are available in various materials to resist hazardous, corrosive, or aggressive chemicals.
