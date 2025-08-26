SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
New Heated Hoodie from Milwaukee

Milwaukee introduces the M12 Heated Hoodie, powered by the company’s new Hexon Heat Technology. “This hoodie stays warmer for longer in all temperatures, delivers the fastest heat up time and…

Woodshop News Editors

Milwaukee introduces the M12 Heated Hoodie, powered by the company’s new Hexon Heat Technology.

“This hoodie stays warmer for longer in all temperatures, delivers the fastest heat up time and offers the greatest heat coverage throughout the garment,” the company explained. “Whether facing freezing outdoor temperatures or navigating spaces with minimal heat indoors, this hoodie adapts to its environment to deliver effective heat in any condition.

“This Milwaukee hoodie provides warmth and a full range of motion whether worn as a
mid-layer or exterior layer.”

The M12 Heated Hoodie sells for $159.99 and is available in men’s and women’s
sizing. Learn more at milwaukeetool.com.

