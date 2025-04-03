New Fontana Collection from Jeffrey Alexander
Jeffrey Alexander by Hardware Resources has introduced Fontana, a new decorative hardware collection that brings timeless elegance to any design vision, according to the company.
"Fontana’s features fluid lines, stepped feet, and a softened square shape to create a sense of seamless harmony,” the company explains.
"The pulls in the Fontana collection have a high hand clearance, making them an ideal choice for Universal Design and Aging in Place. The collection is available in six stylish finishes to complement any decor.”
Learn more at hardwareresources.com.
