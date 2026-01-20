New DEROS II and DEOS II Electric Sanders from Mirka

Mirka announces the release of the next-generation DEROS II and DEOS II electric sanders.

“Building on the award-winning performance of their predecessors, the latest DEROS II and DEOS II models are engineered for modern professionals who demand reliability, flexibility, and precision across a wide range of applications — from detailed finish work to large-scale surface preparation,” the company explained.

“Both DEROS II and DEOS II feature a refined design that puts greater control in the hands of the user. Updates include clearly visible LED speed indicators, a dedicated on/off switch, and lockable speed settings, allowing users to quickly and confidently dial in the right performance for the task at hand.

“A key addition to the DEROS II lineup is the new 7" model, designed specifically for sanding larger surfaces where efficiency and consistent results matter most. Ideal for construction, marine, transportation, and industrial applications, the 7" DEROS II allows users to cover more area with fewer passes without sacrificing control or finish quality.”

The DEROS II is also available in 3", 5", and 6" models. The DEOS II lineup includes 3" × 4", 3" × 5", and 2.75" × 8" rectangular models, as well as the Delta-shaped 663CV.