Beyond one-size-fits-all CNC

Anderson America has introduced the Stratos Series of 3-axis machining centers with a traveling gantry, designed to process wood, MDF, plywood, plastic, honeycomb aluminum, and solid surface materials. The modular design makes it available in a range of formats and sizes. Stratos

CNC systems have become nearly universal in shops large and small across the wood industry. Their evolving ability to handle more of the operations needed for any part has increased their value by reducing the number of setups needed and the handling of parts from machine to machine. But no two shops of any size have the same requirements, and different segments of our industry have different needs.

A small but growing business may be looking at a second machine or a replacement for one they have outgrown. Often, since the business is still evolving, future needs may not be fully known as the team continues to shape their niche in the market. This sort of shop will need to select a machine system that is flexible enough to adapt as their business may change.

ShopBot PRS5 Alpha ATC ShopBot

The PRS5 Alpha from ShopBot (shopbottools.com) offers all the features needed for production use at a price point that allows for more features than you may expect. These machines are well suited for maximum flexibility in cellular manufacturing, where multiple machines can all be working on the same job or completing multiple projects side by side.

The Alpha series is set up for traditional nested machining as well as offering the ability to be used with vacuum fixtures for more specialized tasks. It is available with an Automatic Tool Changer (ATC), which drops down to allow for flow-through material loading and unloading. ShopBot also offers custom size bed options for even more specialized needs.

Longer established woodworking shops will often be looking for more specific features to augment their existing business lines. Whether replacing an outgrown entry-level machine or adding additional production capacity, their requirements are often more specialized as they mature in their markets.

Shop Sabre Industria Shop Saber

The Industrial Series (IS) line of CNC machines from ShopSabre (shopsabre.com) are designed for high volume production environments that require accuracy and reliability day in and day out. These machines are built around a choice of powerful spindle options, heavy-duty drive systems, and scalable table sizes to accommodate large sheet sizes and nested workflows while maintaining high levels of accuracy. ShopSabre also has you covered if your business combines wood with steel, plastics and other materials by offering industrial level Plasma and Fiber Laser machines to augment a wide range of production lines. Even though these machines have different uses, coming from the same manufacturer often means reduced inventory of spare parts and a similar knowledge base of maintenance procedures.

Techno Venture Techno

Throughput and workflow efficiency are the primary focus of all shops but especially as production lines become busier. The Venture Series from Techno CNC Systems (technocnc.com) is optimized for demanding high volume nesting applications that call for continuous heavy-duty operation.

Key features of this machine line include an ATC and nine-spindle drill bank for seamless part processing with minimal interruptions. A high-flow vacuum table and pumps, coupled with automated loading and offloading systems, add significantly to the production flow capabilities of this system, while an industrial-grade CNC controller ensures reliability and allows operators full control over the machine performance specifications.

The industrial-grade ATC, featuring a 12-position rotary carousel for rapid tool swaps, minimizes delays during complex milling operations. This, combined with the nine-spindle drill bank for drilling shelf and construction holes, provides rapidly maximum efficiency day in and day out. A multi-zone phenolic vacuum pod table allows for tight tolerances and precision depth cutting. Brushless AC servo motors and professional controller make it ideal for large-scale cabinet and nesting fabrication.

Profit Autoload Profit

One of the biggest challenges to efficiency with nested-basedCNC systems is the load/unload cycle. Collecting parts, cleaning the table and setting the next sheet in place can take as much time as milling, so shortening this process can be like adding a second machine. Higher end CNC systems like the new Profit H100 and H110 from Felder Group (felder-group.com) are designed from the ground up to work with integrated auto load systems.

These machines are ideal for a full cell manufacturing system with highly efficient loading and unloading. The scissor lift loading table, pusher and unloading conveyor with manual labeling on exit from the machine remove much of the material handling burden and many of the secondary operations that used to be required.

The H100 and H150 offer 3-, 4- and 5-axis options that allow the machine to perform more advanced functions. Parts can be designed with more creative construction methods, reducing the need for highly skilled assemblers downstream. A pre-labeling system removes manually adding labels to the parts, and the option for robotic unloading increases flowthrough while reducing the risk of lifting injuries among operators. Automation can be expanded to further include an automated warehousing system from the included labeling systems, material tracking,and real production information resulting in increased profitability.

Reducing material handling is often an easy way to cut production cost and increase profitability, so the more steps your CNC machine can complete in each setup is an important consideration. The Homag CentaTeq P-310 from Stiles Machinery (stilesmachinery.com) takes this reality to the next level offering CNC processing with edge banding on shaped parts in a single machine.

This CNC machine offers the ideal solution for the trade sector and suppliers. The CentaTeq P-310 achieves a high level of performance in a small space thanks to the compact arrangement of the units and choice of configuration, with processing spindles, drill sets, and tool changers. For makers of shaped desks, tables and similar products, this combination reduces material handling of parts as well as reduced floor space requirements with one machine doing the work of two.

Homag Centateq Homag

The Homag FeedBot D-310 + Homag DrillTeq V-310 Vertical Processing Center can take precut parts directly from the beam saw, load and process them in a surprisingly small footprint. This pairing creates one of the most compact and efficient cells for furniture production, boosting overall productivity. The FeedBot D-310 never needs a break, works around the clock, and delivers consistent quality. The DrillTeq V-310 holds parts vertically to reduce the footprint required and complete the detailing of the parts faster. For small- and medium-sized manufacturers, robot integration saves time, reduces staff workload, and frees skilled employees for higher-value tasks.

This system can use return conveyors with robotic loading to process both sides of a component and is precise enough to set even fragile parts against stops without chipping or damage. It can further be outfitted to compare the data in the controller to the physical part to automate quality control and reduce costly returns.

But not all woodworking is panel processing. Some of the hardest tasks to automate include the complex details needed in furniture, window, and door manufacturing. Solid wood stiles, rails and sashes need to be sized, shaped, profiled and formed for mortise and tenon joinery. Combining these individual milling operations into a single machine controlled by a single program can combine several machines, setups and operators into one.

Solid wood processing machines like the Comec MD JAMB 11X perform fast, precise, quality machining with repeatability over time. Multi-spindle heads with independent machining allow the machine to have extreme flexibility of use with significantly higher performance than conventional machining centers. The special work holding systems guarantee the automatic and precise clamping of complex elements, all supported by powerful 3D programming software and advanced data management functions.

Using machines of this type combined with powerful custom tooling options has revolutionized the way complex solid wood parts are processed for doors, windows and furniture manufacturing.

Castaly NCB2808 Castaly

Cabinet door manufacturers face unique issues of their own, combining aspects of panel processing and solid wood needs. Meeting these challenges requires a different type of CNC equipment designed to mill parts in unique ways. The NCB2808M door machine from Castaly (castalymachine.com) represents the level of capability CNC machines can bring to your shop. Designed for modern cabinet door production, it combines a vertical ATC spindle with multiple horizontal units to process a wide range of door styles with barcode-driven programs and flexible software.

The vertical ATC spindle combined with horizontal tools and bevel heads allow this machine to meet the specialized needs of door makers. Slotting the face or the edges of panels, milling specialized rocket and semicircular handle details, boring handle holes, hinge holes and side drilling are all possible with these machines.

Whatever your larger shop requires for manufacturing solid wood or man-made materials, there are CNC machine manufacturers working hard to provide you with the best options possible and help improve your bottom line.