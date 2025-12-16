SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
Starrett and Gerstner offers Limited Edition Tool Chests

The L.S. Starrett Co., a manufacturer of precision measuring tools and gages, has partnered with H. Gerstner & Sons to offer 120 limited edition wooden tool chests.

The L.S. Starrett Co., a manufacturer of precision measuring tools and gages, has partnered with H. Gerstner & Sons to offer 120 limited edition wooden tool chests.

“The Starrett 200WCR Chests are replicas of the classic and treasured 1950’s Starrett 200W chest design and will be available to order this year from November 17th through December 19th for estimated delivery in March 2026 to anywhere in the continental U.S. from Gerstner’s legendary Dayton, Ohio facility. The offer celebrates the enduring legacy of the Starrett and Gerstner partnership and coincides with Gerstner’s 120th anniversary.

“Handcrafted to Gerstner’s exacting specifications for heirloom quality, the Starrett 200WCR Tool Chest is made of sustainable Sapele (a.k.a. African Mahogany) hardwood construction, and all joinery, trim and classic hardware are true-to-original where possible. The limited-edition chests are individually numbered and have been reproduced for size and layout to match the original No. 200W chest. Each chest contains The Starrett Story booklet, a Starrett Decimal-Inch Equivalent Card and a Certificate of Authenticity. Also, to be consistent with the 1950’s chest, the 200WCR Chest includes the Starrett nameplate with its circa 1950 vintage logo and red felt-lined drawers.”

Learn more at starrett.com/gerstner-toolbox.

