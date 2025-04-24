SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
Simple to Install: MERIVOBOX

Metal drawers offer a distinct alternative to traditional wooden cabinetry, providing a modern aesthetic that complements contemporary designs. MERIVOBOX is available in two colors, and a variety of looks can be achieved with just a few components – all with the same assembly process. With the ability to carry up to 170 pounds of storage goods, MERIVOBOX ensures longevity with its strength and durability.

At the heart of MERIVOBOX is the cabinet profile with the same installation for all applications. This standardization simplifies the learning curve, making it an ideal starting point for those new to Blum’s box systems. With the installation process consistent regardless of the application chosen, you can easily switch between different heights and designs without learning new techniques.

MERIVOBOX even features simple, clearly labeled and easily accessible 3-dimensional adjustment options to achieve perfect alignment gaps.

