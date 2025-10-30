Rebel Against Limitations

Most woodworkers will say the same thing: pocket-hole joinery is fast, strong, and reliable.

But until now, pros have had limited options for portable, powered pocket-hole joiners. They have either spent time swapping bits in a drill and lining up a jig, or invested in a large, expensive, stationary machine that stays put in one corner of the shop. Neither choice is ideal for woodworkers or shops that need speed, efficiency and flexibility on every project.

Enter the Kreg Rebel™ 20V Ionic Drive™ Pocket-Hole Joiner, the first truly portable, powered pocket-hole solution.

The Kreg Rebel combines drill and jig into a single cordless unit that moves where the woodworker moves. With one smooth motion, the operator can create pocket holes in rails, panels, and face frames. There’s no clamping, no cord to drag around, no hassle. There are even built-in detents for set-up on 1/2", 3/4", 1" and 1-1/2" thick stock.

Powered by Kreg’s 20V Ionic Drive™ brushless motor, this tool delivers the power to get through the toughest builds. Tool-free setup and micro-adjustments let a woodworker dial in pocket-hole depth and spacing with precision. And support feet with GripMaxx™ keep the tool steady while an integrated dust port helps keep work surfaces clean and markups visible.

The Kreg Rebel™ is more than a new tool, it’s a workflow upgrade. It saves valuable set-up time, reduces fatigue, and allows the shop to work faster without sacrificing accuracy. Unlike bulky machines, the Kreg Rebel™ is light, portable, and still built tough enough to stand up to every job thrown at it.

Whether a woodshop is producing built-ins, cabinets, or custom furniture, this revolutionary tool creates perfect pocket-hole joints faster, easier, and anywhere.

Pocket-hole joinery has always been strong.