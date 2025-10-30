Laser Edge Diamond Insert Tooling from Vortex Tool

As woodshops prepare for the next generation of materials and processes, tooling has to keep pace. That’s why Vortex Tool Company Inc., based in Schofield, Wisconsin, has introduced its new Laser Edge Diamond Insert Tooling—a smarter, faster, and more precise solution for today’s CNC operations.

Laser Edge Diamond inserts involve no brazing and no hassle. Just performance.

Traditional brazed tools require downtime for re-tipping and service. With Vortex’s Laser Edge Diamond Inserts, woodshops can simply change the insert and keep on cutting. This means extreme tool life, less maintenance, and unmatched consistency on everything from MDF to laminates.

“Our customers are asking for tooling that saves time but doesn’t compromise on performance,” says co-owner Matt Serwa. “Laser Edge Diamond Insert Tooling delivers exactly that – longer life, simple maintenance, and the precision that Vortex is known for.”

This new tooling is made with laser precision for a superior finish. Each insert is perfected using advanced laser ablation technology. By removing microscopic imperfections, the process produces sharper edges, smoother finishes, and reliable quality across complex profiles. Compared to conventional tooling, edge life can extend up to 60% longer – even under high-speed CNC conditions.

Vortex also offers custom solutions with universal benefits. In line with the company’s proven custom tooling, the Laser Edge platform can be engineered for unique profiles such as door panels, cabinetry, or restoration moldings. Universal tool bodies allow multiple profiles to be run from a single body, simplifying setups and reducing inventory.

For more than three decades, Vortex Tool Company Inc. has set the standard for innovation, technical expertise, and customer-focused solutions. With the launch of Laser Edge Diamond Insert Tooling, the company is once again redefining what woodshops can expect from cutting performance.

Ready to retool for 2026? Contact Vortex Tool Company Inc. today and ask for a quote on your custom Laser Edge Diamond Insert Tooling solution.