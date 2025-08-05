The Selva™ Pro range from Chemcraft® wood coatings offers the highest standard in polyurethane and acrylic coatings systems for the professional and industrial woodworking community. The Selva Pro 2K polyurethane and 2k acrylic systems by Chemcraft represent a harmonious blend of artistry and manufacturing precision.

Inspired by the rich heritage and craftsmanship of trusted Italian-inspired formulations, Selva Pro systems are backed by decades of industry expertise to give layers of confidence in every coat.

The range comprises three systems offering versatile solutions for craftsmen and manufacturers alike. They have been designed with passion and crafted to provide a complete spectrum of sheens – from high gloss to dead flat – and offer limitless color possibilities for the most creative imaginations. Selva Pro systems provide substantial protection, longevity, beauty and design freedom so they are ideal for multiple uses, from commercial applications to residential projects, from kitchens to bathrooms, yacht interiors to musical instruments, hockey sticks to pool cues.

Selva Pro coatings are known for their exceptional, well-rounded performance. The systems are supported by a carefully selected range of complementary products that together form a complete solution, easily integrated into existing workflows. With simple, consistent mix ratios across all systems, application is streamlined and complexity is reduced. The Selva Pro range has become a favorite among professionals: training is straightforward, application is consistent, and inventory management is simplified.

All elements of the system are produced in North American modern manufacturing facilities using high-quality raw materials and following stringent US standards for quality assurance.

Selva Pro Chiaro is a high-build, high-solids system that offers robust protection for wood against wear and moisture. Ideal for areas like kitchens and bathrooms, it is durable yet soft to touch. The formaldehyde-free formula has minimal odor and comes in a wide variety of sheens. Chiaro uses the same hardener as Bianco, with a consistent 2:1 mix ratio for minimal complexity.

Selva Pro Bianco is a high-build, high-solids pigmented system that offers robust protection for wood against wear and moisture. Also ideal for areas like kitchens and bathrooms, Selva Pro Bianco is similarly durable yet soft to touch. The formaldehyde-free formula has minimal odor and comes in a wide variety of sheens. It offers unlimited color opportunities and excellent tinting* stability (when using a neutral base), especially with lower sheen finishes. Bianco uses the same hardener as Chiaro, with a consistent 2:1 mix ratio for minimal complexity.

*Tinting requires natural base.

The smooth formulation of Selva Pro Acrilico acrylic system enhances wood grain, particularly on expressive and/or high-quality wood-types. The Acrilico system includes a pigmented topcoat; a neutral topcoat with excellent tinting* stability especially with lower sheen finishes; and a clear ‘Naturale’ topcoat which has a modern dead flat finish inspired by the latest trends and highly sought after by customers. Only one hardener is needed, with a consistent 10:1 mix ratio for minimal complexity.

*Tinting requires neutral base. Naturale cannot be tinted.

Chemcraft is a brand of AkzoNobel, a global leader in paints and coatings that is active in over 150 countries and an expert in the manufacture of sustainable coatings. Being part of the AkzoNobel family means Chemcraft wood coatings benefits from extensive research and development capabilities, technologies, and support networks, which were crucial in the development and launch of the Selva Pro range. AkzoNobel’s expert R&D team has a global track-record with polyurethane and acrylic-based wood coatings systems, which have earned global trust from the professional and industrial woodworking community over several decades. Following comprehensive testing the range offers proven, well-rounded performance so woodworkers can be confident that Selva Pro coatings are the right choice.

Selva Pro coatings are available through the Chemcraft network of knowledgeable and experienced local distributors who, with the support of the Chemcraft team, pride themselves on the quality of the technical advice they can provide end-users.