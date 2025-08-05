Three Brands, One Vision—Innovation Through Organization, Illumination, and Design

For over 40 years, Rev-A-Shelf has been a family-owned leader in cabinet organization, offering innovative and functional solutions that transform kitchens, closets, and baths. What began in 1984 with Lazy Susan components has grown into a global portfolio of storage systems designed to enhance every corner of the home. From pull-out waste containers to pantry pull-outs and everything in between, Rev-A-Shelf brings together style, function, and reliability for cabinetmakers.

Tresco®, Rev-A-Shelf’s lighting division, has been offering lighting solutions for residential and commercial cabinetry since 1989. Combining superior performance with ease of installation. Tresco helps woodshops design and deliver quality lighting systems with speed and confidence.

In 2024, Rev-A-Shelf welcomed Omega National Products into the family, expanding its offering to include beautifully crafted wood range hoods with multiple ventilation options and a full range of floating shelves. Trusted by designers and cabinetmakers alike, Omega’s line complements custom woodwork with timeless, hand-finished designs that are both practical and elegant.