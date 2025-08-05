Finishing Touches from Richelieu – Diffusing Light and Sound

Richelieu Hardware has developed multiple solutions that use movement and light to add a spectacular finishing touch to casework.

The Junior Acoustics System is a low-profile hardware and retractable seal system for wooden doors that weigh up to 100 kg (220 lbs.). It offers effective sound reduction while also blocking odors, drafts, and light. Ideal for today’s popular pocket and wall-mount sliding doors, the smooth Quiet Edge helps a woodshop create quiet environments for office spaces and residential kitchens.

To help reduce kitchen noise, Richelieu offers the Series 828 full extension Synchronized Concealed Undermount Slide, which is equipped with soft-close technology for whisper-quiet performance. The synchronized mechanism delivers smooth, balanced motion, preventing drawers from shifting or misaligning, regardless of the angle of pull. And for added peace of mind, Richelieu offers a front Locking Device that secures the drawer in place to prevent unintended movement as well as the SVS Interlock insert that ensures that only one drawer opens at a time, which minimizes the risk of tip-overs for adventurous children.

Lighting is another way to add spectacular finishing touches, and Richelieu’s innovative lighting solutions feature WAVE Technology to create seamless transitions between lighting tones. It also allows the user to have full control of the room’s illumination. For example, FlexyLED AT6 is a flexible linear LED module with silicone-encapsulated technology that delivers smooth, dot-free lighting in a compact six-square-millimeter profile. It is ideal for recessed or surface installations, and offers uniform diffusion without the need for lenses or extrusions. And Richelieu’s FlexyLED SEH4 is a silicone-coated LED strip that is designed to fit straight, curved, or circular grooves.

Richelieu also offers the Brillanté Collection for custom doors and components that feature a high-gloss lacquer finish. Designed for casework professionals, the collection makes it easy for woodshops to offer high-end, glossy products in a wide range of colors and stylish patterns.