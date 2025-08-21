Power Unit Dust Collectors Available from AL-KO

AL-KO Extraction Technology, a provider of mobile and stationary extraction systems, presents the Power Unit series of its clean air dust collectors

“These innovative dust collectors with an attractive design are specifically designed for use in craft and industry, offering an outstanding combination of high extraction performance and compact design,” the company explains.

“The AL-KO Power Unit clean air dust collectors are versatile and can be connected to individual machines, machining centers, or multiple extraction points via duct systems. They are suitable for continuous operation and find applications in industries such as wood processing, joineries, carpentry, furniture manufacturing, plastics production and processing, paper manufacturing, orthopedic industry, and many others.

“With eight different sizes, motor power ranging from 1.1 to 15 kW, and an air volume flow of up to 10,000 m³/h, they offer a tailored solution for every requirement.”