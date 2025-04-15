SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

Castlewood Publishes Updated Product Catalog

The Castlewood Book of Fine Carved Wood Decoration and Components, Vol. XI, is available from Castlewood by AMS, a source for woodworking hardware and components. The updated color catalog includes…

Woodshop News Staff

The Castlewood Book of Fine Carved Wood Decoration and Components, Vol. XI, is available from Castlewood by AMS, a source for woodworking hardware and components.

The updated color catalog includes several new product offerings including X-Island End Panels, Contemporary Box Range Hoods, Cascade Range Hoods, Transitional Range Hoods, and extended height options on all curved hood configurations.

The catalog is available in a print or digital format. Learn more at castlewood.com.

Woodshop News StaffAuthor
Related Stories
New Puck Lighting from Tresco Lighting
NewsNew Puck Lighting from Tresco LightingWoodshop News Staff
Diversified Wood Products Management Team Acquires Majority Interest
NewsDiversified Wood Products Management Team Acquires Majority InterestWoodshop News Staff
DOD adds Aluminum Touch-Up Pens
NewsDOD adds Aluminum Touch-Up PensWoodshop News Staff
New President at Timesavers
NewsNew President at TimesaversWoodshop News Staff
New Pancake Compressor from Metabo HPT
NewsNew Pancake Compressor from Metabo HPTWoodshop News Staff
Walmec Presents the AMD-035 Membrane Dryer
NewsWalmec Presents the AMD-035 Membrane DryerWoodshop News Staff

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;