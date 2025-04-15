Castlewood Publishes Updated Product Catalog
The Castlewood Book of Fine Carved Wood Decoration and Components, Vol. XI, is available from Castlewood by AMS, a source for woodworking hardware and components. The updated color catalog includes…
The updated color catalog includes several new product offerings including X-Island End Panels, Contemporary Box Range Hoods, Cascade Range Hoods, Transitional Range Hoods, and extended height options on all curved hood configurations.
The catalog is available in a print or digital format. Learn more at castlewood.com.
