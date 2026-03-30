Tools, taxes, and temporary relief

You’ve probably heard of “tax holidays.” Several states establish them occasionally to address economic areas of concern, or at certain times of the year — such as no sales tax on purchases of school supplies in late summer, or on generators and preparedness supplies during weather emergencies. Some states, perhaps yours, have even declared tax-free weekends to boost small businesses.

Here in Pennsylvania, the State House of Representatives is proposing legislation as part of a larger “Freedom Through Affordability” initiative targeting economic relief. It’s hoped that a series of tax holidays could help Pennsylvania families save money on essentials. A state representative feels that the same should be extended to tools.

According to State Rep. Brenda Pugh, tools aren’t a luxury, but essential items for work. She feels that a tax holiday on tools is a pro-worker, pro-small business means of providing an economic break to workers who build, fix, and maintain communities throughout the state.

“Whether it’s a contractor on a jobsite, a mechanic in a garage, a small-business owner serving their community, or a do-it-yourself homeowner making repairs, tools are how many Pennsylvanians earn a living and keep our economy moving,” Pugh said in a press release on her website. Her legislation would work with the initiative to exempt tools from the state's sales tax during a proposed six-month tax holiday.

If it works, she says it would lower everyday operating costs for small businesses, contractors, and tradespeople. As a bonus, it could encourage young people to seek high-demand skilled trades careers, something I’ve talked about here a number of times.