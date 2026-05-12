Knives out
The key to good woodworking is to keep all cutters and knives sharp. Also key? Don’t wreck them beyond repair.
The key to good woodworking is to keep all cutters and knives sharp. Also key? Don’t wreck them beyond repair.
I held a whole-shop machine tuneup day recently. No work, just a full day of adjusting, cleaning, sharpening, and the like. As part of that I replaced the three knives in my planer, something I hadn’t done in longer than I care to admit. But the change-out was easy and straightforward, and planed surfaces were back to being smooth as silk.
But since then, I did something that absolutely ruined them. And here’s the thing: I have no idea what it was. Everything was fine the last I remember. Admittedly, I hadn’t used the planer in a couple weeks, but when I fed some stock just a couple days ago, I got some horrible ridging on the otherwise smooth surface. Take a look below.
That’s just a piece of 1x4 poplar I ran through the center to take a photo, but the ridging is like this across the entire 13" of the planer’s width. The issue, of course, is that the knives were chipped. But how? I don’t recall any issues last time, but something I planed between then and now clearly did a lot of damage.
Anything a planer knife hits that’s not plain wood can do that — nails, embedded sand or other debris, even hardened glue. I’m sure everyone reading this has experienced it from time to time, but when it happens, it usually manifests itself in just a spot or two. That can be easy enough to live with. But to have ridging like this across the entire planing width, and for it to have happened in such a short amount of time? I’m clueless.
Since the stock I needed was otherwise planed correctly and all the ridges were raised, I can deal with it with diligent sanding for now. Needless to say, I’ve ordered a new set of knives and will be enjoying another tune-up day for that planer as soon as they get here.
A.J. Hamler is the former editor of Woodshop News and Woodcraft Magazine. He's currently a freelance woodworking writer/editor, which is another way of stating self-employed. When he's not writing or in the shop, he enjoys science fiction, gourmet cooking and Civil War reenacting, but not at the same time.