You may not know the PTI by their acronym, but you certainly know them by their full name: The Power Tool Institute. I’ve talked about the PTI numerous times here, and you’ve undoubtedly read about them any time woodworking safety is in the news. But how much do you really know about them?

Founded in 1968, they’re an incredibly interesting organization. If there’s absolutely any woodworking information you need related to safety resources, battery recycling, education, or even the value of tool-tethering, you can rest assured they’ll have it on their website. Accordingly, the PTI was pleased to introduce a redesigned website last month.

You’ll find information on dust resources, industry links, counterfeit tools, an entire section on Lithium battery safety, even Consumer Product Safety Commission regulations. The PTI has issued a number of publications over the years, with download links, as well as a library of tool safety videos.

Speaking of which, the PTI has recently released their newest publication, “Safety is Specific,” a 52-page safe-use guide for both stationary and portable power tools. Sure, you probably know a lot on that topic, but you’d be surprised at how much of it you can forget. Reading through it, I was given call-back more than once that my own safety habits can sometimes slip through the cracks. I’m grateful for the reminder.