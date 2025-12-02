It must be a sign

OSHA-approved warning and danger signs have multiplied over the years, while at the same time getting a bit more to-the-point as far as illustrating accidents and injuries. And by to-the-point I’m talking about they frequently show the overtly graphic nature of what happens when hard, heavy, sharp things meet soft, fleshy body things.

There’s nothing wrong with this, as safety for all shop workers is the number one priority. If these newer, more graphic safety signs get workers’ attention, they’ve done their job. On the other hand, if you can’t have a little fun once in a while …

As an exercise in humor — or, perhaps, a bit of winter silliness — I decided to come up with some substitute warning signs that, although firmly tongue-in-cheek, nonetheless mean business. At least, in their own way.