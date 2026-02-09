Perfect pairing

There are lots of ways to observe Valentine’s Day, but “couples woodworking” never occurred to me. It did, however, occur at HatchSpace, a community workshop and woodworking school in Brattleboro, Vermont, which hosts a couple's class on Valentine’s Day.

The idea is that any two people can sign up for “Couples Woodworking: Paired Charcuterie Boards,” and about three hours later walk out with a coordinated pair of interlocking boards, like the ones below. Working side-by-side, couples learn to use a band saw, drill press, sanders and more, followed by applying a finish before taking them home.

The class costs about $170 and everything is included in the package — hardwood stock, design help, tool/finish instruction and guidance. They especially welcome beginning woodworkers with little or no previous experience.

Courtesy of HatchSpace

Which got me thinking that it’d also be a fantastic way for long-time woodworkers to give their partners a chance to experience some of the enjoyment we’ve gotten from it for years. If they’ve already shown an interest, this is a great way to give them a basic, safe introduction without pressure.

My wife has several artistic pursuits — stained glass, handmade quilts, sewing — but has never really tried woodworking, nor does she have a huge desire to do so. I did help her build a simple bench for our porch a few years ago. She had fun, and still takes delight in telling people, “I made that!” It didn’t light a fire for woodworking, but it did give her a feel for what I do and why I like it so much.

How about you? Would your partner, or even a close friend, want to try the experience? If you don’t feel confident enough to do it yourself — I’m a good woodworker, but a terrible teacher — a couple's class might be just the thing. The class at HatchSpace is fully booked, but you can find hundreds of these classes all over the country with a simple Google search for “couples woodworking class.” The first hit will probably be Board & Brush, that hosts a Creative Date Night Class any time of the year at more than 150 affiliated creative studios throughout the Eastern U.S.