IWF sets the stage for innovation

The International Woodworking Fair will feature new mass timber exhibits alongside its traditional showcases when it returns to Atlanta next year.

Organizers of the trade show, scheduled for Aug. 25-28, project 1,100 exhibitors will occupy 700,000 square feet across the Georgia World Congress Center, according to information the IWF executive leadership team provided to Woodshop News in March.

"Based upon historical trending, IWF 2026 is expected to register buyer attendees from every U.S. state and more than 90 countries worldwide," the leadership team said.

The 2026 event will introduce dedicated mass timber programming, including exhibits and educational sessions across multiple halls. The category focuses on cross-laminated timber, glue-laminated products, and prefabricated construction technologies.

"Attendees will discover why mass timber is a transformative force in structural design, planning and construction for anyone in the woodworking, building, contracting and construction trades," the leadership team said.

The show will include its Design Emphasis student furniture competition, which awards more than $10,000 in prizes across categories including seating, case goods, commercial furniture, accent pieces and design creativity. Entries come from colleges and universities across the United States.

The Challengers Distinguished Achievement Award will also return, recognizing companies that develop innovative products, services, or manufacturing techniques. The 2024 competition drew 92 submissions from 75 exhibiting companies.

Educational sessions will cover marketing, business development, manufacturing, design, workforce retention, and organizational culture.

The show will also reprise its official networking event, A Night at the Tabernacle.

Learn more and register at iwfatlanta.com.

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North America’s largest showcase of machinery, materials, supplies, and services for woodworking and related industries.

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See cutting-edge machinery, tools, and products in action with live demonstrations across the show floor.

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Explore thousands of innovative products, services, and technologies from leading global manufacturers and emerging brands.

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