Familiar company, new offerings

Kreg Tools has been a leader for years in jigs related to pocket-hole joinery. Running the gamut from a small, single-hole clamp-on drill guide to elaborate bench-based and stationary systems, the Kreg jigs have been a regular staple of woodshops both hobby and pro. All you need is a hand drill, and their systems do the rest for churning out pocket holes by the hundreds.

Now, the company has taken the next logical step and introduced their own 20-volt cordless drills, a cordless pocket-hole machine and even a cordless track saw system.

These aren’t the first power tools Kreg has offered, or course. The company introduced a corded track saw a couple years ago, as well as several larger corded pocket-hole joiners some years ago – but this is their first big push into the cordless field. And, since their true claim to fame is their extensive line of pocket hole joinery systems, it’s no real surprise that a power tool dedicated to pocket holes would be a natural follow-up.

The lineup includes a compact 1/2" drill driver with two speeds and 20-position clutch, and a compact 1/4" impact driver with three speeds and a quick-connect hex chuck. These are standalone tools, but the company undoubtedly hopes customers will pair them with their line of pocket-hole jigs.

The 6-1/2" track saw has a six-speed brushless motor, riving knife, electronic break and anti-kickback. Cutting depth capacity is 2-1/8" at 90 degrees, and 1-1/2" at 45 degrees. The saw uses a 62" track.

The most interesting of the bunch is the Kreg Rebel Ionic Drive pocket-hole joiner. Beefy but still portable, the 2,800-rpm unit is self-contained with its own brushless motor, tool-free setup, a plunge handle for drilling, and integrated dust collection and vacuum attachment.