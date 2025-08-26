Woodworking Manufacturing Month to benefit Tunnel for Towers

IWF has named the Tunnel to Towers Foundation as the national beneficiary of Woodworking Manufacturing Month 2025.

“Woodworking Manufacturing Month, North American woodworking’s largest annual event, will benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in its long-running mission to house catastrophically injured U.S. veterans and first responders,” the IWF said in a statement.

“Produced every October, Woodworking Manufacturing Month advances and celebrates the power of technology and innovation at work across the wood products industry. In its 2025 staging, launching October 1, Woodworking Manufacturing Month becomes a Proud Supporter of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.