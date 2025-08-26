Woodworking Manufacturing Month to benefit Tunnel for Towers
IWF has named the Tunnel to Towers Foundation as the national beneficiary of Woodworking Manufacturing Month 2025.
“Woodworking Manufacturing Month, North American woodworking’s largest annual event, will benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in its long-running mission to house catastrophically injured U.S. veterans and first responders,” the IWF said in a statement.
“Produced every October, Woodworking Manufacturing Month advances and celebrates the power of technology and innovation at work across the wood products industry. In its 2025 staging, launching October 1, Woodworking Manufacturing Month becomes a Proud Supporter of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
“Over its 31-day run, Woodworking Manufacturing Month 2025 will showcase top-tier wood products industry manufacturers’ newest technology and design innovations created to power the built environment. Presented under the theme Woodworking at Work for All, Woodworking Manufacturing Month 2025 shines a global spotlight on the industry it celebrates and the mission the Tunnel to Towers Foundation upholds.”