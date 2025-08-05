Wilton Launches New Line of Apprentice Vises

Wilton presents the new Apprentice Vise line, engineered to meet the demands of everyday users.

“Developed from the ground up with direct feedback from end users, these vises feature Wilton’s fully enclosed bullet design for long-term durability, optimal clamp forces, and castings that are two times stronger than standard gray cast iron,” the company said in a statement.

“We designed the Apprentice Vise line to give users a dependable, professional-grade vise they can count on, whether it's their first purchase, an upgrade, or part of setting up a new workspace,” added Patrick Gordon, product manager for Wilton vises.