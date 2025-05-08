WIA Honors Educator of the Year

The Wood Industry Association (WIA) presented its 2025 Wooden Globe Award for Educator of the Year at the Wood Industry Conference, held in Scottsdale, Ariz. David Bult accepted the honor on behalf of Next Step of West Michigan.

The Educator of the Year award recognizes an educational institution or training program that demonstrates excellence in preparing individuals for careers in the woodworking industry. Honorees are chosen for their advocacy, innovation, and impact on workforce development in the wood sector.

Bult accepted the award in recognition of Next Step of West Michigan’s outstanding contributions to vocational education through its two primary programs: the Adult Wood Training Program and the High School Wood Tech Program, both based in Grand Rapids, Mich.