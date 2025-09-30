WCA Launches Online Courses to Address In-House Training Challenges

The Woodwork Career Alliance of North America (WCA) is launching a new series of online training courses designed to provide a foundational understanding of woodworking for new employees. The initiative aims to help wood manufacturing companies overcome the challenges of in-house training and accelerate new hires' productivity.

"We believe these courses will allow your employees to become productive much faster and with a more in-depth understanding of fundamental woodworking principles than they would otherwise," said Greg Larson, vice president of the WCA.

The new online curriculum currently includes five courses:

• WCA Overview: Introduces the WCA's mission, skill standards, and credentialing process.

• Math, Measuring and Layout: Covers workshop-related math, including fractional math, and fundamental measuring and layout techniques.

• Wood Theory: A deep dive into the properties of wood, wood movement, and lumber measurement.

• Milling and Machining: Teaches basic milling and machining operations, including how to mill a board "4 Square" using standard equipment.

• Woodworking Fundamentals: Explores panel products, adhesives, fasteners, joinery, and cabinet construction.

“These courses are designed for new woodworkers but also contain valuable information for more experienced employees. Upon completing the modules, trainees will be prepared to pursue the WCA's Core credential, the first step on the path to becoming a certified woodworking professional,” according to a statement from the WCA.