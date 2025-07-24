Visionary Awards Presented at AWFS

Nine exhibitors won Visionary New Product Awards at the 2025 AWFS Fair in Las Vegas. The awards recognize creativity and innovation, and are evaluated on quality, production impact, practicality, innovation, and user-friendliness.

Better Vacuum Cups won the Components Category for the SS Series Vacuum Cup.

Felder Group USA won the Machinery Over $50,000 Category for the Format – 4 Tempora F1000 High-Capacity Edge Bander.

Shaper Tools won the Machinery Under $50,000 Category for the Shaper BenchPilot.

Apollo Sprayers International won the Power Tools Category for the AtomiZer Black Edition Spray Gun.

There was a tie in the Software Category betweenAdvanced Dimensions for the Leica iCON iCS and Hexagon (ALPHACAM) for the Field to Machine (Template to CNC).

Make it Snappy Tools won the Tooling Category for the iCARB Indexable Carbide Countersink.