Timesavers & Wood Machinery Systems give to Hennepin Technical College

Timesavers and Wood Machinery Systems have donated 50 percent of the value of a new Timesavers sander, model 2321-45-01, to the cabinetmaking program at Hennepin Technical College in Brooklyn Park,

Timesavers and Wood Machinery Systems have donated 50 percent of the value of a new Timesavers sander, model 2321-45-01, to the cabinetmaking program at Hennepin Technical College in Brooklyn Park, Minn.

In making the announcement, Jim Besonen, President of Wood Machinery Systems, and Paul Ostlund, President of Timesavers, emphasized that this contribution is more than a donation — it's a strategic investment in the next generation of woodworking professionals.

 “We believe in equipping students with the industrial technologies they need to become the business leaders of tomorrow,” they said in a statement.

“This collaboration ensures that students gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge equipment, preparing them for success in a rapidly evolving industry.”

