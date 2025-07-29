Time to Apply for the 2025 Mineck Fellowship

The Society of Arts & Crafts is accepting applications for the 2025 Mineck Fellowship for Furniture Arts.

“The annual Mineck Fellowship is a grant of $25,000, typically awarded to a young-in-career, emerging or mid-career furniture artist, who wants to fulfill an apprenticeship, develop skills, purchase equipment and/or make the transition to independence,” the Society explains.

"Funded by the John D. Mineck Foundation, the fellowship has made a lasting impact on handmade contemporary furniture and on all of us who care about the growth and evolution of the field.”