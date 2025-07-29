SubscribeNewsletterSpecial Marketing Section
NewsFeaturesTools/MachinesColumnsProducts & DemosResource GuideVideos

Time to Apply for the 2025 Mineck Fellowship

The Society of Arts & Crafts is accepting applications for the 2025 Mineck Fellowship for Furniture Arts. “The annual Mineck Fellowship is a grant of $25,000, typically awarded to a…

Woodshop News Editors

The Society of Arts & Crafts is accepting applications for the 2025 Mineck Fellowship for Furniture Arts.

“The annual Mineck Fellowship is a grant of $25,000, typically awarded to a young-in-career, emerging or mid-career furniture artist, who wants to fulfill an apprenticeship, develop skills, purchase equipment and/or make the transition to independence,” the Society explains.

"Funded by the John D. Mineck Foundation, the fellowship has made a lasting impact on handmade contemporary furniture and on all of us who care about the growth and evolution of the field.”

The application deadline is Sept. 3, 2025. Learn more at societyofcrafts.org.

Woodshop News EditorsAuthor

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

Site MapSubscribeNewsletterGive A GiftCustomer ServiceAdvertiseContact UsLicensing & ReprintsPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;