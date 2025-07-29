Time to Apply for the 2025 Mineck Fellowship
The Society of Arts & Crafts is accepting applications for the 2025 Mineck Fellowship for Furniture Arts.
“The annual Mineck Fellowship is a grant of $25,000, typically awarded to a young-in-career, emerging or mid-career furniture artist, who wants to fulfill an apprenticeship, develop skills, purchase equipment and/or make the transition to independence,” the Society explains.
"Funded by the John D. Mineck Foundation, the fellowship has made a lasting impact on handmade contemporary furniture and on all of us who care about the growth and evolution of the field.”
The application deadline is Sept. 3, 2025. Learn more at societyofcrafts.org.