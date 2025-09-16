The Furniture Masters Marks 30 Years with Exhibition

Works in the exhibit includes this secretary by David Lamb.

The Furniture Masters, an organization devoted to preserving and advancing the profession of fine furniture making, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with an exhibition, “Joined Together: 30 Years of the Furniture Masters”, at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester, N.H.

It features works from a select group of 17 designers and makers from New England.

“We’re thrilled to have the Currier Museum of Art spotlight our organization for our 30th anniversary,” Richard Oedel, a member of The Furniture Masters, said in a statement.

“Our members are extraordinary artisans dedicated to producing custom handmade furniture of unsurpassed quality. Our styles are diverse — ranging from Early American, Shaker and Neo-Classical to Traditional, Contemporary, and Art Furniture — but we all share the same goal of preserving and advancing the profession of fine furniture making. We salute the Currier for hosting this milestone exhibition.”