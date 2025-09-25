Task Lighting & Power Adds USB-A/C Ports

Task Lighting & Power, a Hardware Resources’ company, has announced an expansion of the Angle Power Strip and Lighted Power Strip fixture lines to include models with integrated USB-A/C ports.

“The Slim Profile Angle Power Strip and Lighted Power Strip with USB-A/C are designed for easy installation under cabinets,” the company explained. "They keep power within easy reach but out of sight while preserving the beauty and continuity of the backsplash by eliminating the need for traditional outlet placement.

“The Lighted Power Strip combines the best of LED lighting and under-cabinet power into a single fixture. Lighting options include 600 lumen/ft in tunable-white and single-white and 400 lumen/ft in single-white, as well as add-on controllers make lighting dimmable and smart-home ready.

"They are available in a range of lengths that fit standard cabinet widths and four finishes to coordinate with design elements of the space.”